Edmonton man accused of killing 2 co-workers, injuring others, heard voices
EDMONTON — A man accused of killing two co-workers and injuring others at an Edmonton grocery warehouse has taken the stand in his own defence.
Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including first-degree murder, in the attack on Feb. 28, 2014.
Pasieka testified in a calm, quiet voice that he didn't know what he was doing the day six man were stabbed, two fatally.
He says he just gave up on life that day and needed help.
Pasieka, who is being treated for schizophrenia, also said he knew what he was doing was wrong but he was hearing voices in his head he believed was the devil.
After the stabbings, he says he walked to his car and drove to a liquor store, and was drinking wine in his car when police arrested him.
Court has previously heard that Pasieka bought two knives at an army surplus store on the day the men were stabbed at the warehouse.
Thierno Bah, who was 41, and Fitzroy Harris, who was 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.
