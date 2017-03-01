An athlete at any size: Why Louise Green is advocating for more diversity in fitness culture

Louise Green woke up on the morning she was to run her first half-marathon in 2013 feeling excited. But when she approached the sign-in desk to pick up her race kit, one of the staffers automatically reached for the 5K packet — less than a fourth of the distance she had signed up to run. This crushed her confidence.

“My body size communicated to him that I was not physically capable of running the event’s longer race,” writes Green in her new book, Big Fit Girl, out March 17.

Green, 45, who runs her own fitness business in Vancouver, is a runner, boxer and body activist. She believes that athletes come in all sizes and builds and that there needs to be more diversity in fitness culture.

What is it going to take for us to see more size diversity in fitness culture?



It’s up to people to really be seen. A lot of women will still remain apprehensive or intimidated by fitness — and I believe they have a right to feel that way because it’s scary when you don’t see yourself represented. There’s an element of the unknown. I think more brands and the media culture supporting fitness need to broaden their spectrum of stories and imagery.



In true mainstream fitness magazines, you’re not seeing women that are over a size 6. So if we could just start to see size 12; maybe size 14; a mixture? What I’m wanting is an accurate representation of women. That’s really what we’re asking for, and that’s what I think is going to change the fitness culture to make it more approachable. When somebody can see themselves, it inspires them.

Some fitness stars say they’re about body positivity, but their Instagrams are full of before and after photos. Are you worried that the body positivity movement is being co-opted?



I agree with you; often you’re seeing a body-positive message but the imagery — and when you dig deep into the actual message — is still the same message of conforming to a smaller version of yourself. I don’t know that that’s intentional. I think that many women are so incredibly programmed, as we all have been at some point, to believe that is ‘body positive’ and the way to health.



I had this conversation yesterday with a friend of mine: what I actually have to endure for a month to lose, say 3 pounds, is white-knuckling deprivation. Some bodies will lose weight easily and some won’t.

Is it then the job of the body activist to call out instances that we see where we feel like the message isn’t healthy?



I do call out certain things that I think are absurd but I don’t point fingers and name names, I just give examples.



People have good intentions but I think my job is to just educate people on what I think and what I have experienced after working with literally over a thousand women who fall outside of the athletic norm. When you’re somebody’s trainer they really open up to you and I have really intimate conversations with these women. There’s definitely a common theme throughout all of them. And I’ve experienced it as a plus-size woman myself, so I will make a point of trying to educate from that experience.

I got the sense the food section in your book was carefully written.



I didn’t want it to appear like a diet. I wanted women to explore what works for them. I’m really against people feeling hungry. I don’t believe in hunger and starvation — I don’t think that fits an athletic model at all. So I really wanted women to reframe their thinking.



If you’re looking at really living like an athlete ... eat as much as your body needs, but it should be nutritionally dense if you’re wanting to perform better the next time you go out. And I also believe in having cake and celebrating life when the time is right.

Sometimes a form of body shaming comes from doctors who use weight and BMI as a way to measure health. Do you reject these measurements?



I have chosen my doctors very carefully and that’s what I’m asking people to do in the book. Because even when I was my thinnest, I was way outside of the BMI chart. I’m a heavy person even in a thinner frame. So those numbers have haunted me for a long time. All I could think in my mind is “I’m supposed to be 130 pounds, and I can’t get there.” I think it does more damage than good, to be honest. I think that many people — like my husband for example he’s very muscular, and he’s considered obese. I think that it’s an OK guideline but I don’t think it’s a great method of measurement.

Is there an alternative measurement that you would support?



I see why people would want to ask that question because we don’t want to see people that are immobile because of weight. But I don’t think that I want to really comment on what kind of size we should expect of people, or how we should measure it, but just to get people really living their healthiest life: trying to eat nutritionally dense food and moving your body. And then I really truly think that your body will find its right size.

What does fit mean to you?



Somebody who’s fit is somebody who is setting goals; is regularly active; who regularly challenges themselves. I have some people that come to my classes that don’t go as far as they could. I think people really need to ask themselves: “Am I challenging myself, am I sweating, am I breathing heavily, is my heart rate up?” Getting their heart rate up every week on a regular basis is going to produce a fit person.