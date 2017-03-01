Mold used by Fleming to make penicillin sells for $14,597
LONDON — The international auction house Bonham's says it has sold a small, patchy disc of
The off-white, nearly 90-year-old swatch of microbes has a rather extraordinary history: it was first created by Alexander Fleming to make penicillin, a revolutionary discovery that brought the world its first antibiotic. Bonham's sold the
The germs are preserved in a glass case and feature an inscription by Fleming on the back, identifying it as "the mould that first made penicillin."
That, however, may be stretching the truth; Fleming likely made dozens of the
Matthew Haley, director of books and manuscripts at Bonham's, said Fleming often sent the samples out to dignitaries including the Pope and Marlene Dietrich as "a kind of holy relic."
