Ontario MPP tries to rally federal Liberal vote on genetic discrimination bill
OTTAWA — Ontario Liberal MPP Mike Colle is trying to rally his federal cousins behind a bill that would prevent anyone from having to undergo genetic testing in order to get insurance.
His efforts come after federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould asked the premiers this week to tell her whether they think Bill S-201, which would also add genetic characteristics as a prohibited ground of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act, strays too far into provincial jurisdiction.
That is because the bill also calls for the ban on genetic discrimination to be regulated into contracts and agreements, which is something the insurance industry has strongly opposed.
Last month, the Liberal government brought forward amendments to remove those parts of the bill, arguing that MPs had a duty to respect the constitutional division of powers, but the Conservatives, the New Democrats and many Liberal MPs are expected to oppose the changes.
Colle, who is trying to push similar proposed legislation through Queen's Park, says it is "appalling" that the federal Liberal government is trying to use provincial jurisdiction as an excuse for not putting an end to discriminatory practices.
Colle says he is asking Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Attorney General Yasir Naqvi to express their support for Bill S-201 and is urging voters in the province to contact their MPs and tell them to vote for the bill next week.
