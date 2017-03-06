Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression battle
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has battled postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year.
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model and singer John Legend welcomed a baby girl, Luna, in April. She writes in an essay for Glamour magazine that she has been "unhappy" for much of the last year and discovered she was suffering from postpartum depression in December.
Teigen writes that she had difficulty after returning to work as a co-host of the syndicated "Lip Sync Battle."
She says she is now taking an antidepressant for the depression and anxiety and is also in therapy.
Teigen says she's opening up now because she wants people to know postpartum depression "can happen to anybody."
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!