Auditor general criticizes Nunavut for not supporting remote health centres
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's auditor general has some harsh criticism of Nunavut's health system.
In a report released today, Michael Ferguson says the eastern Arctic territory doesn't support workers in remote community health centres.
His report says workers don't get the training they need to perform tasks such as taking X-rays.
It adds the department doesn't manage the safety risks that staff face.
Ferguson's 17 recommendations include better training and improved safety for workers in remote communities.
The government of Nunavut has agreed to all of the auditor general's recommendations.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!