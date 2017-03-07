Life / Health

Auditor general criticizes Nunavut for not supporting remote health centres

OTTAWA — Canada's auditor general has some harsh criticism of Nunavut's health system.

In a report released today, Michael Ferguson says the eastern Arctic territory doesn't support workers in remote community health centres.

His report says workers don't get the training they need to perform tasks such as taking X-rays.

It adds the department doesn't manage the safety risks that staff face.

Ferguson's 17 recommendations include better training and improved safety for workers in remote communities.

The government of Nunavut has agreed to all of the auditor general's recommendations.

