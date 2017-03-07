Life / Health

Mounties looking for man who stole insulin pump from child at arena near Calgary

AIRDRIE, Alta. — RCMP are searching for a man who stole an insulin pump from a child.

Police say a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

The boy’s mother says it’s a lifeline for her son, who has type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time.

The man is described as Caucasian, with slim to average build and approximate 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining, black running shoes white Nike logo.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...