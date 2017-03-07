Mounties looking for man who stole insulin pump from child at arena near Calgary
A
A
Share via Email
AIRDRIE, Alta. — RCMP are searching for a man who stole an insulin pump from a child.
Police say a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
The boy’s mother says it’s a lifeline for her son, who has type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time.
The man is described as Caucasian, with slim to average build and approximate 6 feet tall.
He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining, black running shoes white Nike logo.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!