Online dating, but better: Three tips to pimp your profile
The wonderful thing about dating online in 2017 is how many apps there are to leave you wondering why your date never spoke to you again.
The wonderful thing about dating online in 2017 is how many apps there are to leave you wondering why your date never spoke to you again. Maybe there is a giant junk filter in The Cloud that has caught all those missed replies. Or maybe your profile just doesn’t scream “serious.” These steps will hit refresh on your profile.
Ask for what you want
People looking for long-term love are the least likely to say so. Emily Witt, who wrote the love-in-the-time-of-Wi-Fi book called Future Sex, says that the most common answer that users make private on OkCupid’s questionnaire is that they are looking for a serious monogamous relationship. “It’s best to be honest instead of pretending that you are just there by accident,” Witt says.
Make it about you
Think of the text on your profile as talking points you are not-so-subtly suggesting your date ask you about. “If you don’t write anything you look like a lazy dater,” says dating consultant Shannon Tebb of ShannyInTheCity.
Wear your first date outfit in your profile pic
…and then wear your second date outfit on your first date. After all, your profile picture is the first time that the perspective love-of-your-life is going to see you. “Snap a shot of yourself dressed up,” says Tebb. “You’re showcasing your best self.”
