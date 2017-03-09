Life / Health

Wilson-Raybould wants Supreme Court advice on genetic non-discrimination bill

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould wants the Supreme Court of Canada to advise on the constitutionality of a bill aimed at preventing genetic discrimination.

The bill got final approval Wednesday in the House of Commons, when more than 100 Liberal backbenchers rejected warnings from Wilson-Raybould and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the legislation is unconstitutional because it intrudes on provincial jurisdiction.

Wilson-Raybould says the government wants the top court's view on the matter.

The bill would make it illegal to require a person to undergo genetic testing, or disclose the results of previous tests, as a condition of signing or continuing an insurance policy or any other good, service, contract or agreement.

It would also prohibit anyone from sharing genetic test results without written consent, although there are exceptions for physicians and researchers.

A breach of the proposed law would result in a fine of up to $1 million, or five years behind bars.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...