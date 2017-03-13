First mumps case confirmed in Saskatchewan; two more under investigation
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Saskatchewan is confirming its first case of mumps this year and two further expected cases are under investigation.
A government official confirms in an email to The Canadian Press that the cases being looked into are probably linked to travel and exposure in Alberta.
Health officials in Saskatchewan said last month that residents and doctors need to be on alert for mumps because there are outbreaks in Alberta and Manitoba.
Since September and up to last Thursday, Manitoba Health has confirmed 192 cases of mumps; 37 cases have been confirmed in Alberta so far this year.
Dr. Denise Werker, Saskatchewan's deputy chief medical officer, said it was just a matter of time before cases started showing up in the province.
The email says Saskatchewan expects to see ongoing exposure to mumps, since sports teams and others frequently travel to Alberta and Manitoba.
Symptoms include fever, swollen cheeks and neck. The virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with an infected person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!