How to prepare for disaster: Metro's perfect just-in-case bag
With the weather so unpredictable, it’s always wise to take a page out of the preppers’ book and get some supplies together just in case.
The storm sweeping southern Ontario doesn’t look so bad. But that might not be true next time. Do you know what you’ll need if you get stranded for 72 hours? We have you covered.
It’s easy to get lazy about emergency preparedness during a long, mild winter.
Have you been putting off packing a disaster kit? Have one, but raided it for snacks months ago? You’re not alone.
But with the weather so unpredictable, it’s always wise to take a page out of the preppers’ book and get some supplies together just in case. That way, you’ll never be stuck lining up for batteries and bottled water when the forecast looks scary.
Experts recommend packing this stuff in a rolling suitcase, keeping it in a convenient spot like a front hall closet, and putting a mini-version in the car. And remember: Spring is flooding season.
It never hurts to be ready.
The just-in-case bag: Keep this somewhere that's easy to reach
Copies of important documents, like ID and insurance information, are a no-brainer.
Write down phone numbers. If your device dies, you’ll need to know how to get in touch with your loved ones and local emergency services.
An extra phone battery is a good idea, too.
Non-perishable food, water, toilet paper and a can opener: Enough to last every member of your household for 72 hours. The rule of thumb for drinking water is two litres per person per day.
Cash, including plenty of small bills and change for payphones. ATMs and cell phone towers may be down if the power is.
Duct tape, plus a tarp: Good for all-purpose fixing and covering broken windows.
Wrench or other tools: You may need to turn off utilities like gas, water and electricity. Figure out how to do this where you live, and pack the tools you’ll need.
First aid kit with hand sanitizer and preferably a dust mask (the Red Cross has these).
Blanket
Flashlight and extra batteries.
Portable radio: To listen to local announcements. Make sure it doesn’t need to be plugged in!
A whistle to call for help.
Essentials you need: What would you be in trouble without for three whole days? Baby formula, diapers, pet food, medications, toiletries?
