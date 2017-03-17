Ottawa considering steps to provide more detail on seafood labels
HALIFAX — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is looking at ways to improve labelling for seafood after a report by environmentalists gave current rules a grade of F due to a lack of consumer information.
The report released Thursday by the Seachoice group, which includes the David Suzuki Foundation and the Ecology Action Centre, says that under existing rules Canadians often aren't receiving the same information as Europeans or Americans.
The coalition is advocating for Canada to begin including more details on labels, including where the fish was caught, how it was caught and, in addition to the common name, a scientific name that helps consumers identify more precisely just what they're about to eat.
The group says without those changes, there's a risk of fraudulent misrepresentation about the fish on store shelves, along with associated health risks.
The food inspection agency did not have an expert available for comment, but in a prepared statement says it is pursuing modernizing of the labelling.
The agency says it recently published proposals for labels to include the country of origin for imported whole fish and the fishes' common names, and also says it will "explore" ways the industry can ensure truthful claims are made on labels.
