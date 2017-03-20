Boy, 14, has 'significant' injuries in snowmobile crash in southwestern Alberta
BLAIRMORE, Alta. — A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a snowmobile crash in southwestern Alberta.
Mounties say it happened Monday just before noon in the area of Lost Creek near in the Crowsnest Pass.
Pincher Creek RCMP, fire services and Kananaskis search and rescue teams, as well as Alberta conservation officers, all went to the remote area to get the boy out.
Stars air ambulance flew the boy to Pincher Creek Health Centre for treatment.
Police say the boy has significant but non life-threatening injuries.
