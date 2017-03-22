Highlights: Sales tax up, bus company cut in Saskatchewan deficit budget
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government tabled a budget Wednesday which forecasts a $685-million deficit this year and includes a plan to balance the books in three years. Here are the highlights:
— Provincial sales tax increases to six per cent from five per cent.
— Tobacco and alcohol taxes going up.
— Operational funding for all post-secondary institutions cut by five per cent.
— Income and corporate tax cuts to be phased in.
— Saskatchewan Transportation Company which provides bus service in the province, including to remote areas, will be shut down.
— Funding for hearing aids and funeral services for low-income residents being cut.
— Emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon to get a $12-million boost to address wait times.
— Funding for libraries in Regina and Saskatoon eliminated; funding for seven regional library systems cut in half.
— $750,000 to expand HPV vaccination program to boys.
— $1.4 million and 13 full-time positions added to boost oversight of oil and gas industry.
— Long-term care fees increase for about 50 per cent of residents —about 8,500 people.
