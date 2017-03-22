Life / Health

Highlights: Sales tax up, bus company cut in Saskatchewan deficit budget

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government tabled a budget Wednesday which forecasts a $685-million deficit this year and includes a plan to balance the books in three years. Here are the highlights:

Provincial sales tax increases to six per cent from five per cent.

Tobacco and alcohol taxes going up.

Operational funding for all post-secondary institutions cut by five per cent.

 Income and corporate tax cuts to be phased in.

Saskatchewan Transportation Company which provides bus service in the province, including to remote areas, will be shut down.

— Funding for hearing aids and funeral services for low-income residents being cut.  

Emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon to get a $12-million boost to address wait times.

Funding for libraries in Regina and Saskatoon eliminated; funding for seven regional library systems cut in half. 

$750,000 to expand HPV vaccination program to boys.

$1.4 million and 13 full-time positions added to boost oversight of oil and gas industry.

Long-term care fees increase for about 50 per cent of residents —about 8,500 people.

