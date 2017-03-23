Mosaic pays hefty fine after guilty plea in Saskatchewan mining accident
SASKATOON — A Minnesota-based mining company has been fined more than $85,000 for a safety violation after an accident at one of its Saskatchewan potash operations that severely injured a worker.
Mosaic Potash Colonsay ULC pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court to contravening mining regulations under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.
The company was charged after the worker's leg was crushed by a conveyor at the Colonsay site, southeast of Saskatoon, in February 2014.
Court was told Mosaic failed to ensure that all equipment used at the mine was designed, constructed, installed, maintained and operated to safely perform any task for which it's used.
The company was fined $61,000 plus a surcharge of $24,400.
Mosaic also has potash operations near Belle Plaine and Esterhazy, Sask.
