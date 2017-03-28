New Brunswick to allow greater storage of data for health care research
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is introducing legislation to allow public organizations to store information at a central data centre in Fredericton so that it can be used for research.
Health Minister Victor Boudreau says being able to link all the data at the New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training will help the province know what is needed in terms of future social programs.
The data is stored in a highly secured facility that opened two years ago on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton.
Institute director Ted McDonald says identifying information, such as name, address and Medicare number, are all removed before the data is brought to the facility.
He says researchers will only have access to the minimum amount of raw data needed to do their research within the facility and there is no Internet connection.
McDonald says while other provinces have similar facilities, New Brunswick will be gathering a greater range of data, making it attractive for researchers.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!