'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs

On Feb. 11, Oghenovo Avwunufe was a perfectly healthy 25-year-old.

He had a degree in political science, but was fuelling his passion for sneakers with a job at an Adidas store in Toronto. He was savouring the honeymoon phase of his relationship with Jody McLennan, whom he married in August.

“He was a loud person. He was always joking around. Wasn’t the least bit shy. He was always having fun, making noise, dancing,” McLennan, 39, said. “He had a lot of life in him.”

On Feb. 12, he was dead.

The previous night, McLennan went to a show with a friend and Avwunufe had a couple of friends over.

Unbeknownst to her, he snorted a couple of lines of cocaine, which he did once in a while. He didn’t even take enough for her to notice he was high.

He fell asleep. She crashed on the couch. Then, in the early hours of the morning, “I went to wake him to say we should go downstairs to bed. And he wasn’t alive anymore,” McLennan said. She called 911, and started CPR. But it was too late.

Police told McLennan the coke was likely laced with fentanyl, a powerful painkiller 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. A dose the size of two grains of sand is enough to kill an adult. It’s not meant for people who haven’t built up a tolerance to opiates. It’s dangerous to handle without gloves.

Now, McLennan said, she’s speaking out about the dangers of tainted street drugs in hopes that others won’t become “another statistic” like her husband — one of the skyrocketing number of Canadians dying every year from opiate overdose.

Especially those who, like Avwunufe, didn’t even know they were using an opiate.

Fentanyl and related painkillers, mostly made in illegal labs in China, are showing up in a huge variety of recreational street drugs — and unless you happen to be a chemist, there’s no sure-fire way to spot a bad batch.

The most recent data from Canada’s national drug testing lab shows that, as of March 2016, 21.6 per cent of heroin and 4.8 per cent of cocaine is contaminated with fentanyl.

The drug has also been found in methamphetamine, codeine and alprazolam (Xanax). A variant has even showed up in blotter sheets being sold as LSD in Manitoba.

At STS Pain Pharmacy in Victoria B.C., which specializes in addiction care, clients can bring in street drugs to have them tested for contaminants like fentanyl.

The results, said staff pharmacist Jarred Aasen, have been staggering: More than 90 per cent of the samples they’ve tested had fentanyl. And it wasn’t just in the usual suspects like heroin and counterfeit OxyContin, but also cocaine and the popular party drug MDMA.

Dip-stick tests for detecting fentanyl — like the ones available from harm-reduction stations at some music festivals — are not all that useful, Aasen explained.

They don’t tell you how much fentanyl is present. And they can’t detect any of the drug’s dozens of chemical variants, which are everywhere, or its much more poisonous cousin carfentanil — a large-animal anesthetic not approved for any use in humans.

“Always assume there’s fentanyl,” Aasen said. “And there’s no safe dose (of fentanyl).”

As to why fentanyl is showing up in drugs where it has no business being? “It’s a big question mark,” Aasen said. It’s been suggested that drug makers are using fentanyl as a filler because it’s simple to make and it only takes a tiny amount to get high.

For now, McLennan would like recreational drug users to keep naloxone, a drug that can help reverse the effects of an overdose, on hand — and inform themselves about the risks.