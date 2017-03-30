Life / Health

Minister says execs who took buyout won't work for new health authority

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s health minister says former health employees who took the government’s voluntary separation offer will not be working with the new single health authority.

Jim Reiter says people have voiced concerns that high-ranking health officials who accepted the buyout will find work with Saskatchewan's new single health authority and double-dip.

Reiter says that will not be the case — he says those who took the deal will not work for the new authority.

He says one CEO and six senior executives accepted the package for a total cost of $1.9 million dollars.

More than 70 were offered severance.

The Saskatchewan Party government announced in January it consolidate the province's 12 health regions into one provincial health authority this fall.

(CKRM)



