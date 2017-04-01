EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. subject to recall because of possible defective part
KIRKLAND, Que. — Pfizer Canada has issued a recall on one lot of EpiPen and one lot of EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors that may contain a faulty part.
The company says there have been two international cases reported where a defective part prevented the auto-injector from activating.
They say there haven't been any confirmed cases involving lots of the injectors distributed in Canada.
The products involved in the recall are EpiPen auto-injectors with an expiry date of May 2017, and EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors with an expiry date of March 2017.
The company says that in total, more than 100,000 products that could be affected were distributed in Canada.
EpiPens deliver an emergency dose of adrenaline to people at risk of a serious allergic reaction.
