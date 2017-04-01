Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups recalled due to Listeria risk
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination.
The agency says Central Smith Creamery is recalling the ice cream sold in 115-millilitre packaging with the product code of 017032.
In a statement Friday night, the CFIA says the product has been distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and possibly nationally.
It also advises food service establishments such as hospitals and nursing homes to stop serving the dessert.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported.
