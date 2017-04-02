A 'sci-fi' cancer therapy fights brain tumors, study finds
WASHINGTON — It sounds like science fiction, but doctors say a device worn on the head that makes electric fields improved survival for the first time in more than a decade for people with deadly brain tumors.
The device, made by Novocure and sold in the U.S. and elsewhere, is not a cure. But a study found more than twice as many patients were alive five years after wearing the apparatus plus undergoing the usual chemotherapy than those given just the chemo, 13
The electronic fields supposedly disrupt cell division, causing cancer cells to die. Patients attach electrodes to their shaved scalp, carry a small generator in a bag and wear the device at least 18 hours a day.
Results were discussed Sunday at a Washington cancer conference.
