Do you know what to do if someone overdoses?

When Jody McLennan woke up to find her husband Oghenovo Avwunufe unconscious and unresponsive, she did the right thing: She called 911 and started CPR, giving chest compressions.



Tragically, it was too late. Avwunufe had passed away some time before, after taking cocaine that was likely laced with the deadly painkiller fentanyl.



The growing number of Canadians dying from opioids like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl has spawned a debate about what specific first-aid advice and training are needed to address the crisis.



Different organizations, such as the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization, have slightly different guidelines.



The whole issue of overdose first aid is emotional, and there can be some misinformation and confusion surrounding it – particularly when it comes to the relative merits of rescue breathing (commonly called “mouth-to-mouth”) and chest compressions (a.k.a., CPR).



Metro spoke to three Canadian experts to clarify what you need to know if you’re faced with someone who has overdosed and might die.



All three gave the same basic advice: If, after using drugs, someone passes out and can’t be roused, call 911, do chest compressions, and give naloxone, a lifesaving over-the-counter drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. They had only slightly different perspectives on mouth-to-mouth.



Since 2010, international and Canadian first-aid guidelines have recommended against the practice in most situations, favouring simplified, compressions-only CPR instead. Studies clearly show the simpler approach encourages people to do CPR instead of doing nothing, and dramatically increases survival rates from cardiac arrest.



Christian Vaillancourt, Research Chair in Emergency Cardiac Resuscitation at the University of Ottawa, explained that because opioid sedation slows or stops breathing, “Initially, ventilations (rescue breaths) would represent a far more valuable intervention.” But, he explained, a 9-1-1 operator can't practically teach you to do them over the phone.



“That said,” he continued, “Respiratory arrest will also ultimately lead to cardiac arrest, in which case ventilations alone are certainly not optimal without chest compressions. Chest compressions can also provide some movement of air in and out of the chest.”

Michelle Welsford, Director of the Hamilton Health Sciences Centre for Paramedic Education and Research, also favours compression-only CPR, because it can be taught in seconds. But she said if you have the training and can get over the “yucky” factor, you should go ahead and do rescue breathing, especially if the person who has overdosed is a child or a loved one you don’t mind sharing spit with. She supports including barrier devices for mouth-to-mouth in naloxone kits, which is already the practice in Ontario.

She also shared an additional piece of advice: Always call 911 first. Even if the person who has OD’d wakes up and seems okay after getting naloxone, they should get to the hospital and stay there until a doctor says it’s OK to leave. That’s because some opioids, like methadone, have long-lasting effects. People can take naloxone, perk up for a while, then die a few hours later.

Aaron Orkin, researcher at the Schwartz/Reisman Emergency Medicine Institute, said rescue breathing is extremely tricky to get right, and requires hours of training and regular practice.

"When we are trying to get the whole public to respond to overdose and respond effectively, complex skills like rescue breathing are not the answer," he said. "It takes more time than we can offer in a naloxone distribution program."