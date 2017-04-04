New Brunswick to provide abortion pill Mifegymiso free of charge
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — The abortion pill Mifegymiso will soon be available to women free of charge in New Brunswick, a major shift for a province with a history of restricting abortion access.
Health Minister Victor Boudreau says the Liberal government wants to remove financial barriers to "a woman's right to choose."
The Health Department says in the coming months, it will introduce a program that will allow any woman with a valid medicare card to access Mifegymiso for free.
Mifegymiso was authorized by Health Canada in July 2015 and became available on the market in January.
Access to abortions has been controversial in New Brunswick dating back to the 1980s, when the government stipulated medicare would only cover abortions at two hospitals following referrals from two doctors who certified the procedure as medically necessary.
That changed in 2015, when the province moved to fund abortions at three hospitals, and scrapped the regulation requiring the approval of two doctors.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!