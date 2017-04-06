Study: Nearly half of US adults infected with genital HPV
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Health officials say nearly half of U.S. adults have caught HPV, a sexually-transmitted bug that can cause cervical cancer and genital warts.
About 45
More concerning, about 25
There are more than 150 HPV viruses. In most cases, HPV goes away on its own. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said most sexually active people will get HPV.
Vaccinations against HPV first became available in 2006, aimed at protecting kids before they become sexually active.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!