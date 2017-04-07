Judge denies trial delay for Calgary couple charged in baby's death
CALGARY — An Alberta judge has refused to delay the trial of a Calgary women accused along with her husband of causing their baby's death in 2013.
Jennifer Clark fired her lawyer earlier this year and wanted the June trial adjourned to give her new counsel time to prepare.
But her husband, Jeromie Clark, refused to waive his charter rights to a timely trial, saying he didn't want to continue being separated from his other children for another 18 months before a new trial could be scheduled.
Justice Glen Poelman rejected the application saying Jennifer Clark had not acted "reasonably and honestly and diligently" to find a new lawyer in time for the June date.
He says she will have to try and hire other counsel to conduct the trial as scheduled or represent herself.
The couple was charged in December 2014 with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life after their 14-month-old son died of an infection complicated by malnutrition.
