MPs to vote on measure to exempt Good Samaritans from drug charges

That decision may soon be a little easier.



MPs are gearing up for a debate Tuesday on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. If passed, it will protect everyone at the scene of a drug overdose from being charged or convicted for certain drug-related offences if they call for help.



An earlier version of the private member’s bill, which only provided protection from simple drug possession charges, passed the House unanimously in November.



It has since been amended by the Senate to include immunity from charges of violating bail conditions, conditional sentences, probation orders or parole conditions – if the person’s original offence related to drug possession.



Liberal MP Ron McKinnon, who introduced the bill back in February 2016, is pleased about the amendments and says he’s “crossing his fingers” the issue comes to a vote and the show of unity continues.



Just two years ago, the House of Commons was passing strict limits on harm-reduction centres where people can use drugs under supervision – a proven way to reduce overdose deaths.



But a lot has changed since then, and not just the party in power. Overdose deaths have skyrocketed and dangerous opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil have become ubiquitous.



Now harm-reduction advocates are praising the government’s efforts.



Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis needle exchange program at Ottawa’s Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, said for some people, this change will matter a lot.



“When someone from our community overdoses, 911 is called less than half the time. And the number-one reason is fear of the police,” he said. “They’re afraid they will be charged with possession of drugs.”



Boyd said as drug use and overdoses become problems at raves, parties and even weddings, it’s important for people to know they don’t face legal prosecutions for calling, even if that's not realistically likely.



“Unfortunately, fear does motivate behaviour.”



Though McKinnon cautioned this bill is only “one arrow in the quiver” of a much larger response to the opioid crisis, he's hopeful it will help prevent people from panicking and making bad choices when someone overdoses.



“This is not all about addicts, though it certainly it would apply to them,” he said. “But it also applies to kids and young adults who go to parties and take some unknown pill somebody gives them.”



“Casual users sometimes find themselves in dire straits,” he continued. “They don’t know how to deal, they’re fearful of being arrested or charged. And they try to handle it on their own when time is of the essence.”



He explained the bill also benefits people who are afraid of being caught violating an order, such as a conditional sentence.



“For people in those circumstances, there’s more to their story than just hanging out in a place where people are using drugs. They too are leery about calling for help.

We want them to make that call anyway. We can’t help people if they’re dead.”