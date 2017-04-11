1st drug OK'd for movement disorder caused by certain meds
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for treating a neurological syndrome that causes uncontrollable body movements that can also interfere with speech, swallowing and breathing.
The sometimes-disabling disorder, tardive dyskinesia, is caused by some widely used prescription medicines for psychiatric and gastrointestinal disorders. It can surface while patients are on those medicines or years after they stop. It affects an estimated 500,000 U.S. patients.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Ingrezza (IN'-grehs-zeh), developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, for treating adult patients. The San Diego-based biotech company didn't disclose the drug's list price, but said it will when it begins offering the drug for sale in May.
A second drug for the disorder, from Teva Pharmaceuticals, is expected to win FDA approval in late August.
Most Popular
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
'It's disgusting:' Halifax woman on the litter she sees from her apartment window
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!