Holocaust comparison in pro-life video upsets Alberta school division
RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta school division says it was unacceptable for a video shown to a high school class by a pro-life group to compare abortion to the Holocaust of the Second World War.
The video was presented last month by Red Deer and Area Pro-Life to Grade 10 students at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School in the city's Catholic school system.
A statement issued by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools says the intended outcome was to teach students respect for human life as explained in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.
Officials say they've requested the pro-life group make their presentation more appropriate for students.
It also says the screening of material from outside agencies is being improved, with the hope that presenters will be more thoroughly reviewed by school staff and administration.
Board chairman Guy Pelletier has also apologized for any issues the presentation may have caused students. (Red Deer News Now)
