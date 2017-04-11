Nurse appeals $26,000 fine for criticizing care her grandparents received
SASKATOON — A nurse who was found guilty of professional misconduct for criticizing the quality of care her grandparents is appealing the $26,000 fine levelled against her by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association.
Carolyn Strom of Prince Albert, Sask., was brought before a disciplinary committee after posting comments on Facebook.
Strom said her grandfather spent a week in palliative care before he died, and both he and her grandmother had received ``sub-par care'' in a long-term care facility for many years.
She also issued a call for nurses to do better for seniors, but the association charged she was using her status as a registered nurse for personal purposes and had violated the confidentiality of her grandparents.
Most of the fine will go toward reimbursing the nursing association for the cost of the investigation and the resulting hearings.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Strom.
(CTV Saskatoon)
