Saskatchewan says public safety needs protecting ahead of feds pot legislation
REGINA — Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gord Wyant says he supports decriminalization of marijuana, but says public safety needs to be protected, too.
Wyant says Saskatchewan is concerned about traffic safety because there's no way to monitor people who are driving on the roads while impaired by marijuana.
The minister says breathalyzers can detect alcohol, but there is no such equipment for marijuana, and the cost of special training for police officers in drug detection is very expensive.
He says there are also concerns about workplace safety if people are operating heavy machinery while impaired by marijuana.
The federal Liberal government plan to introduce legislation Thursday to put marijuana legalization in motion.
The government wants to decriminalize marijuana consumption and incidental possession and create new sanctions to more severely punish those who provide pot to minors or drive under its influence.
