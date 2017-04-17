A look at highlights of the Liberal government's marijuana legislation

OTTAWA — Some highlights of federal legislation to legalize recreational marijuana:

—Individuals under 18 would not face criminal prosecution for possession of up to five grams of cannabis but the provinces and territories maintain the flexibility to prohibit possession of any amount by youth.

—Sharing or selling cannabis to someone under 18 would be punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

—Sales to be restricted to people age 18 and older, although provinces have jurisdiction to increase their own minimum age.

—Adults 18 and older would be allowed to publicly possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent in non-dried form.

—Sales by mail or courier through a federally licensed producer would be allowed in provinces that lack a regulated retail system.

—Adults 18 and older would be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants for each residence, with plants not to exceed one metre in height.

—Adults 18 and older would also be allowed to produce legal cannabis products, such as food or drinks, for personal use at home.

—At first, sales will entail only fresh and dried cannabis, cannabis oils and seeds, and plants for cultivation. Sales of edibles will come later, once regulations for production and sale can be developed.

—Possession, production and distribution outside the legal system would remain illegal, as would imports or exports without a federal permit. Such permits will cover only limited purposes, such as medical or scientific cannabis and industrial hemp.

—Travellers entering Canada would still be subject to inspections for prohibited goods, including cannabis.