$63M for new health research centre in Saskatchewan that will work with patients
SASKATOON — The federal and provincial governments are putting up $63 million for a recently launched health research centre in Saskatoon.
The Saskatchewan Centre for Patient-Oriented Research includes universities and provincial organizations which will use patient information to craft research into improved health care.
Helen Kenyon, the centre's executive director, says the focus won't just be on drugs, but on healthy lifestyles for patients.
Kenyon says the government funding will allow the centre to consult with patients on what they need; otherwise, it would have to work with drug companies and consider profit.
The centre's focus right now is on mental health and addictions, and a specialized unit will be looking at improving indigenous care.
Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott was in Saskatoon for the cash announcement and is to travel to La Ronge on Wednesday to outline mental-health supports for northern First Nations.
"I know as a family doctor the difference that health research makes, the quality of care that we deliver ... in terms of getting better value for money, in terms of the way we deliver care," she said.
