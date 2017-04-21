FDA approves 2nd near-copy of Remicade for immune disorders
A
A
Share via Email
Federal regulators on Friday approved another alternative version of Remicade, an expensive injected drug widely used for rheumatoid arthritis and other immune system disorders.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Renflexis, developed by Samsung Bioepis Co. of South Korea. Its U.S. partner, Merck & Co. of Kenilworth, New Jersey, will market Renflexis.
Merck said Renflexis should be available in six months. The delay is required under U.S. regulations for a relatively new category called biosimilars. That's the industry term for generic but not quite identical versions of biotech drugs.
Without insurance, Remicade generally costs more than $30,000 annually for adults; dosage varies by weight. The first biosimilar for Remicade, Inflectra from New York-based Pfizer Inc., went on sale in November at a 15
Many U.S. insurers are requiring patients to switch to lower-priced biosimilars, and the new competition will help insurers negotiate bigger discounts from manufacturers.
Remicade is health care giant Johnson & Johnson's top seller, with 2016 sales
Remicade and Renflexis both carry serious risks. More-common side effects include respiratory infections, headache, rash and stomach pain. Because the drugs suppress the immune system, their use can also result in serious infections, including tuberculosis, and unusual cancer types.
___
Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!