Former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors appears in court, case put over to May
WOODSTOCK, Ont. — A former Ontario nurse accused of murdering eight seniors in her care made a brief court appearance on Friday before having her case put over to next month.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, appeared in court in Woodstock, Ont., where her next appearance was set for May 12. No trial date has been set in the case.
In her last appearance, Wettlaufer waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.
In those cases, police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.
In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care — four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.
