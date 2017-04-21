Life / Health

New Brunswick pay-for-plasma clinic set to recruit donors for inspection period

FREDERICTON — A controversial Ontario company that pays people for their blood plasma is set to begin recruiting donors in New Brunswick.

Canadian Plasma Resources CEO Barzin Bahardoust says Health Canada has reviewed and approved the processes at their new Moncton collection centre, but inspectors still need to see it in operation before granting a licence.

He says they will use social media to attract about 30 donors, starting May 1, for the inspection period.

Bahardoust says blood products collected during the inspection period cannot be used or sold, but they hope to get final approval by early June.

Donors can give plasma as often as once a week, for which Canadian Plasma Resources gives them either a charitable tax receipt or a gift card of $25 or more.

New Brunswick Green Leader David Coon says there shouldn't be a price for people making medical donations.

Ontario and Quebec don't allow pay-for-plasma clinics, and last month Alberta introduced legislation for a similar ban.

