New Brunswick pay-for-plasma clinic set to recruit donors for inspection period
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — A controversial Ontario company that pays people for their blood plasma is set to begin recruiting donors in New Brunswick.
Canadian Plasma Resources CEO Barzin Bahardoust says Health Canada has reviewed and approved the processes at their new Moncton collection centre, but inspectors still need to see it in operation before granting a licence.
He says they will use social media to attract about 30 donors, starting May 1, for the inspection period.
Bahardoust says blood products collected during the inspection period cannot be used or sold, but they hope to get final approval by early June.
Donors can give plasma as often as once a week, for which Canadian Plasma Resources gives them either a charitable tax receipt or a gift card of $25 or more.
New Brunswick Green Leader David Coon says there shouldn't be a price for people making medical donations.
Ontario and Quebec don't allow pay-for-plasma clinics, and last month Alberta introduced legislation for a similar ban.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!