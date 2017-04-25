Nearly all of University of Saskatchewan med school grads have found residencies
SASKATOON — The University of Saskatchewan says almost all of its medical graduates have found residency positions.
Dr. Preston Smith, the university's dean of medicine, says 102 of the 107 applicants found positions, with 56 of those continuing their training in the province.
There are only a certain number of residency positions available in the country so MD graduates have to compete for positions in their preferred specialty.
Smith says along with the 56 students who trained here, 35 of the new residency positions in Saskatchewan will be filled by grads from the rest of Canada and another 24 are from international programs.
Saskatchewan has 115 residency positions in 2017.
He says having so many U of S grads find spots is a sign of the school's success.
"We put a lot of effort into giving them good career counselling so they pick the specialty that they're best suited for and the one they're most likely to be successful at competing for, so that's a big part of our undergraduate team's work is to help our students prepare."
(CJWW)
