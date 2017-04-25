Guess what Gwyneth Paltrow, Hippocrates, and Justin Trudeau have in common?

Next time the prime minister pops his shirt off, don’t be alarmed if his body is peppered with circular bruises. He’s just been subjecting his skin to an ancient suction treatment with questionable efficacy that’s hot with the alternative medicine crowd.

Justin Trudeau, it turns out, is into “cupping.”

Canada’s PM was outed as a practitioner this week after the tell-tale markings of the treatment were spotted on his arm during an interview with a CBS Sports journalist.

Cameron Ahmad, a spokesperson for the prime minister, confirmed to the Star that, yes, Trudeau cups. But he wouldn’t say why or for how long.

Alongside references to cupping celebs like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and American Olympian Michael Phelps, the Internet tells us that the practice dates back to Chinese antiquity and has been used for millennia. It’s also said to have been prevalent in ancient Egypt and Greece, where it was meant to remove “excessive blood,” according to a 2008 article in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Nowadays, cupping is associated mostly with pain relief, though it’s also linked with a range of ailments. Got shingles? Try cupping. Maybe your face is paralyzed (also known as Bell’s palsy). Cupping could help. And then there’s acne, worn-out neck discs and back pain. All three are said to be alleviated by cupping, according to a survey of cupping research from 2012 in the journal, PLoS One.

The cupping process typically involves small glass cups or bamboo jars, which are placed on the skin and used as suction devices, according to an explainer on the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine website. Suction is created by heating the air in the cup before placing it on the skin, or by using a mechanical pump. The body tissue under the cup is drawn into it, pulling blood to the surface like a giant hickey.

“It’s almost like a really deep tissue massage without getting fingers and elbows in there,” explained Greg “Grizz” Appleby, 27, the only person who cups known to this reporter. Appleby said he started doing it because of neck and back pain left over from his football days. He also got smoked in the face with a log from a wood chipper last year.

“Some people have these notions that it’s bulls--t, and it’s just another way to make money, but it’s been going on for thousands of years,” he said.

“It looks crazy, but it definitely does some work for me.”

In the realm of hard evidence, it’s not clear that cupping is effective. The review in PLoS One looked at 135 studies between 1992 and 2010 and concluded that cupping has “potential,” but more studies are needed to be sure.

Brent Bauer, a doctor with the Mayo Clinic, wrote online that there aren’t any definitive studies on cupping because it’s difficult to fashion a “sham” version of the treatment to make people think they’re receiving it during a blind study.

Although the jury’s out on whether cupping is an effective tool to treat certain ailments, it’s also unclear why Trudeau cups in the first place. Perhaps he simply enjoys the feeling of his flesh getting sucked into the vortex of a vacuum in a cup.

If it’s good enough for Gwyneth Paltrow and Hippocrates, then heck, it’s good enough for the prime minister.

SOME HABITS OF WORLD LEADERS

Trudeau may go for a cupping session when he’s feeling stressed or in pain, but one of his prime ministerial forebears did something much more … experimental. William Lyon Mackenzie King, prime minister of Canada through much of the Great Depression and the Second World War, is notorious for communing with his dead mother. Talk about evidence-based decision-making.

Health-wise, former British prime minister Gordon Brown reportedly took to downing nine bananas per day in an effort to lose weight and wean himself off his voracious KitKat chocolate habit before an election in 2010 (Brown lost).

Then there was Indian PM Morarji Desai, who in 1978 told the U.S. news program 60 Minutes that he drank his own urine. He was an advocate for “urine therapy,” an alternative medicinal practice that Desai encouraged people to try.