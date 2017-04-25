Saskatchewan business fined for headwear infraction at construction worksite
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan construction business has been fined $14,000 after a worker was struck on the head when a board slipped from a roof.
Daniel Manary, operating as Prince Albert-based Danbo Construction, pleaded guilty April 13 to one count under Occupational Health and Safety legislation regarding failure to provide adequate industrial protective headwear for employees.
The worker was injured Jan. 8 at a jobsite in Emma Lake, Sask.
Protective headgear was not been wearing by the person at the time.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the worker's injury.
Manary was fined $10,000 with a $4,000 surcharge.
