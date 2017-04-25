Saskatchewan children's advocate wants more mental health services in schools

REGINA — Saskatchewan's children's advocate says he wants more psychiatrists and mental-health counsellors in schools.

In his first report since becoming the advocate last fall, Corey O'Soup says it's time to shift resources that exist in the health-care system to schools.

"This isn't about creating new resources. This is about utilizing the ones that we have and making them more accessible to our children," O'Soup said Tuesday.

"If you bring those resources into the school system, you have a captive audience. You have the children already there.

"This is about the system changing to meet the needs of children and youth in our province."

O'Soup said some school divisions might currently have one psychologist serving all of the division. What he's suggesting could increase that number to four or five.

The advocate said the suicides last fall of six girls in northern Saskatchewan shows the lack of mental-health services in some communities.

Since then, there have been many more suicides and attempts by youth, he said.

But O'Soup also said increasing the number of psychiatrists and counsellors isn't going to fix the root problems children and families face.

"What are the systemic issues? What are the root problems that our province faces?" he said.

"Counsellors are great. We need them. We'll always need them. Psychiatrists, we'll always need them. But until we find out what is really driving the kids to do what they do, then everything is a Band-Aid."