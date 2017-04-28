Millennials lead charge in organ registrations, but need overwhelms

A nudge in the right direction

by Joe Callaghan

Just a nudge in the right direction. That’s what Canadian organ donation advocates and experts are banking on as they highlight and ramp up the country’s efforts to catch up with the world’s leading nations.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week, and while the country has made major strides in that time, it still has significant ground to make up on the likes of world leader Spain. Nationally, less than one fifth of eligible Canadians are registered as organ donors; in Spain, the rate is over double that. However, Canada’s lagging status doesn’t reflect the mood nationally. Not even close.

Nicole Robitaille, a behavioural scientist and assistant professor at Queen’s University, was part of a recent study into the area. At the outset, she too was taken aback by the disconnect between the country’s feelings on organ donation and our actions.

“What’s surprising in Canada is the low registration rates but the really large support rates nationally for organ donation,” explains Robitaille. “The vast majority of Canadians support organ donation — around 95 per cent. But less than 20 per cent countrywide are registered.”

While some provinces like Ontario, B.C. and Quebec are narrowing that gap, others like Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia have been slower to see success.

Millions of Canadians believe they’re signed up when they’re not, which is why the theme of the week is to check.



Last year, Ontario had a 30 per cent increase in the number of deceased organ donors and saved more lives in one year than ever before

“We have seen some sweeping changes — 31 per cent of the eligible population (are registered),” says Ronnie Gavsie, CEO of Trillium Gift of Life Network, the province’s organ and tissue donation agency. “We yearn to see it at or over 50 per cent. The rate has almost doubled since 2008. That’s a pretty spectacular projection. But that’s Ontario — we’re not at that level across the country.”

Gavsie lauded the influence of millennials who are embracing organ donation quicker than their predecessors.



“From our own data, most of the people who are now registering in Ontario are making that choice in their 20s or 30s. That speaks to the fact that millennials are very open to the idea of organ donation,” says Gavsie.

“They are ... committed to improving the world around them. But they are also great influencers. We hear from them, their families hear from them, they are quite demonstrative. They are informing and educating the rest of the public.”

Robitaille’s team’s study, in conjunction with the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and the Ontario government’s behavioural insights unit, proved how small nudges can make a big difference.



While online donor registration has been simplified, the process at the DMV, still the location where 85 per cent of donors sign up, hadn’t been streamlined.

The research team introduced simpler forms, more advance time to weigh up the decision and behavioral nudges with questions like ‘If you need a transplant would you have one?’ They more than doubled registration rates as a result.

What it's like to receive an organ ... and give one

by Genna Buck

Maria-Jose Bouey had a unique way of getting conversation going about organ donation — a topic she says is surrounded by too much misconception and stigma.

“I’d get in a cab and people would ask ‘Do you want the receipt?’ and I’d say ‘No, but can I have a kidney?’” Bouey, 29, said. “I would say it jokingly, sarcastically, but also trying to raise awareness, because immediately that conversation comes up.”

Icky medical conversations are second nature to Bouey, who, since being born with multiple organ abnormalities, has endured more than 60 major operations, including ostomy surgery, spinal surgery and two kidney transplants. The first was in 2001, when her mother gave her a kidney. That organ “worked beautifully” for about 10 years, but eventually failed, leaving Bouey tethered to an “emotionally and physically draining” dialysis machine for several hours three days a week.

Luckily, her cousin Mauricio Bouey, then 34, stepped up to offer his kidney. The match wasn’t ideal. Yet the transplant was able to go ahead in January 2013, thanks to the innovation of a living donor paired exchange. That’s when loved ones who want to give a kidney, but aren’t a match, donate an organ and swap with someone who is.

In this case it was a remarkably long chain of eight donors and eight recipients, which Bouey calls her “group of angels.”

Bouey struggles to express her gratitude to Mauricio, her mother, and all the donors who participated. “It brings me to tears at any point when I talk about it,” she said. “That selflessness is unexplainable.”

Living dialysis-free has allowed her to work full-time, plan her upcoming trip to Iceland and serve as the president of a charity.

“I’ve been able to live a very full life ... a life that you only dream of living when you’re ill,” she said.

And she still finds time to educate her peers and the broader community about organ donation. “There’s a huge lack of education on what organ donation entails and how to sign up to be an organ donor,” she said. “It’s something super basic. Why aren’t we pushing it?”

Giving an organ

Bouey's cousin Mauricio says their relationship since the procedure has been "like brother and sister."

"I think that we are both blessed to have each other in our lives," he said.

He, too, struggled to find words to describe how meaningful the experience of giving a kidney was.

"It is rather difficult to explain the thought process or the feelings that occurred at that time," he said. "Among the extreme emotions of the moment, it was a calm feeling with the simple thought that, ‘Now it was my turn.'"

He doesn't know who got his kidney, or who gave their kidney to Bouey, but does think about it. "Everyone in our family is very grateful to that person," he said.



He had to lose quite a bit of weight to qualify for the surgery, and ended up spending just four days in the hospital.

"The truth is that the recovery process was not that difficult. One needs to remember as a donor or recipient, that living a healthy lifestyle post-transplant is very important," he said.

"I would like young people to know that donating is a very beautiful experience that helps give you a different view of life. This in mind, it is also a very personal decision and should not be taken lightly, there are many factors that should be considered. But it is something that everyone should be aware of and that should be an issue that should be discussed within your family, regardless of the decision made. You will never know when someone may need it."

Miranda's story

Transplant recipient Miranda Frigon doesn’t know who gave her new lungs – or her new life.

But every time the 28-year-old steps out of her B.C. home and takes a breath, she’s grateful.

“When I went outside and took my first breath, that was crazy. I was like, ‘Fresh air in my new lungs!’ It was such a surreal feeling,” she said.

Frigon was born with cystic fibrosis, an incurable genetic disease that causes thick mucous to build up in the lungs, usually leading to death before age 40.

By her early twenties, she was spending nearly half her time in the hospital, battling lung infection after lung infection.

In June 2015, after three years on a waiting list, everything changed.

She underwent the “super scary” but lifesaving double lung transplant – and learned later from her surgeon that if it weren’t for the procedure, she likely would have survived only a few more months.

Now she’s taken up hiking and entering recreational races like the 10km Vancouver Sun run – and she’s finally able to chase after her 8-year-old son.

“There’s no comparison. Growing up, everything was so limited for me. I would be out of breath just walking up a flight of stairs,” she said. And she hasn’t spent a single night in the hospital since.

Through a transplant organization, she has sent a letter to the family of her anonymous donor, but hasn’t heard back – which she understands. It’s personal.