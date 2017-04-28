Saskatchewan doctors want to make bicycle helmets mandatory in province
SASKATOON — The Saskatchewan Medical Association is calling on the provincial government to make wearing a helmet mandatory for all cyclists in the province.
Saskatoon physician Dr. Mahli Brindamour says helmets are essential in preventing brain injuries.
She tells CTV Saskatoon it's time for the province to do its part in improving cycling safety.
She says she's seen many children suffer traumatic brain injury after falling from their bicycles, adding those injuries are absolutely preventable.
The SMA first approved a resolution in fall 2016, urging the province to enforce a helmet-use law.
Brindamour says she hopes legislation is put forth as soon as possible.
“These laws have been shown not only to increase helmet wearing among cyclists, but also keeping cyclists on the road which is really what we want,” she says.
“It's also been associated to a decrease in facial and brain injury associated to cyclist accidents."
According to the SMA, about 700 young people are hospitalized in Canada each year from bicycle-related injuries. Of that, about 20 people die each year and 50 people suffer permanent disability.
Saskatchewan and Quebec are the only two provinces in Canada without a mandatory helmet law for cyclists.
