FDA OKs immune-boosting drug for advanced bladder cancer

This image provided by AstraZeneca shows the company's drug Imfinzi, known chemically as durvalumab. On Monday, May 1, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi, part of the new generation of immuno-oncology drugs, which help the immune system to fight off cancer. The FDA also approved a companion diagnostic test for identifying which patients are most likely to benefit from the drug. (AstraZeneca via AP)

U.S. regulators have approved a new drug that harnesses the immune system to treat advanced bladder cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Imfinzi (im-fin-ZEE') along with a companion diagnostic test for identifying which patients are most likely to benefit from it.

Imfinzi, also known as durvalumab, is part of a new generation of immuno-oncology drugs, which stimulate the immune system to help fight cancer.

AstraZeneca, Imfinzi's developer, says the average monthly list price for Imfinzi is roughly $15,000, but varies with the patient's weight. It's infused every two weeks.

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer in the U.S., and is usually fatal when it recurs.

AstraZeneca is testing the drug against numerous cancers.

