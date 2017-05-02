At least 166 people deemed homeless on one day in St. John's, N.L.: report
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A new report suggests hundreds of people — including dozens of youth — experience homeless throughout the year in St. John's, N.L.
End Homelessness St. John's released the province's first-ever homeless count today, finding that at least 166 people were homeless in the city last Nov. 30, when the count was conducted.
That included 38 people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Of the 166 people deemed to be homeless on that date, 81 stayed at shelters, three were in unsheltered sites and 55 stayed in institutional settings, like prisons and addictions treatment centres.
But, the group estimates that during the course of a year, about 800 people in St. John's are considered homeless and rely on emergency shelters, friend's homes, transitional housing or are unsheltered in parks, tents or bus shelters.
The count also found the majority of people experiencing homelessness want housing, but can't afford it.
