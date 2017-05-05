Life / Health

Groups work together on whooping cough outbreak near Prince Albert, Sask.

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A coordinated effort has been organized to respond to a whooping cough outbreak in the northwest area of the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region in Saskatchewan.

The health region, the surrounding First Nation communities and Health Canada are promoting the voluntary childhood vaccination program, which ensures children are up to date with their routine vaccinations.

Health Canada is also working with First Nations to provide enhanced immunization services for prenatal women in their third trimester.

Dr. Khami Chokani, chief medical health officer with the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region, says the immediate focus is to bring children and adults up-to-date with the pertussis vaccine.

(CJWW)

 

