Family of man who killed himself in psych unit still has questions after inquiry

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — The family of a 49-year-old man who killed himself while in the care of staff at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital say they have even more questions after the fatality inquiry into his death.

Glenn Piche hung himself on June 20, 2013, after being admitted to the psychiatric unit.

The third day of the inquiry concluded Friday with the family's lawyer suggesting more than 20 recommendations about changes that should be made so another family doesn't experience the same pain.

But Piche's brother Marc said he's still having trouble understanding what exactly happened.

He said he can't reconcile how everyone supposedly did their jobs, yet his brother still died, "so we still don't know the truth."

Judge Fred Fisher said he will make his recommendations in a "timely fashion," noting the family waited nearly four years for the inquiry.

