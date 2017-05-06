Family of man who killed himself in psych unit still has questions after inquiry
A
A
Share via Email
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — The family of a 49-year-old man who killed himself while in the care of staff at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital say they have even more questions after the fatality inquiry into his death.
Glenn Piche hung himself on June 20, 2013, after being admitted to the psychiatric unit.
The third day of the inquiry concluded Friday with the family's lawyer suggesting more than 20 recommendations about changes that should be made so another family doesn't experience the same pain.
But Piche's brother Marc said he's still having trouble understanding what exactly happened.
He said he can't reconcile how everyone supposedly did their jobs, yet his brother still died, "so we still don't know the truth."
Judge Fred Fisher said he will make his recommendations in a "timely fashion," noting the family waited nearly four years for the inquiry.
(CHAT)
Most Popular
-
Shaughnessy property owners compare high-density housing to slave ships
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Jury sees video of Taylor Samson walking into William Sandeson's apartment
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!