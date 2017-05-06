What it's like when your wife is in the psych ward

It was the time in life when Mark Lukach and his wife, Giulia, meant to be building their careers, saving for a home and planning for a family.

They were in their late 20s and married — having met and fallen in love as undergraduates at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. — and believed they had a head start on making a beautiful life together.

But three years after moving to San Francisco, the couple faced an unexpected challenge: Giulia, who at 27 had just taken on a new job, experienced a sudden psychotic break, which led to a month-long stay in a psychiatric ward.

In his memoir, My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward, Lukach details his and Giulia’s journey through her episodes of illness and recovery. Along the way, readers meet their English bulldog, Goose, and their young son, Jonas.

Lukach, now 34 and a history teacher at a private school in the San Francisco Bay Area, spoke with theStar about how a memoir emerged from his family’s experience with mental illness.

Giulia’s first unexpected psychotic episode happened when she was just 27. It must have been terrifying for both of you. When did you start writing about your experience?

I started writing almost immediately. But it wasn’t writing to be published. It was writing emails to her parents and my parents as a way to keep them informed. Everyone was so desperate for information. I would spend a lot of time at the computer sorting out my thoughts through these very lengthy emails. And in order to tell them what was going on, I had to make sense of it all to myself first.

How many emails did you write?

Well over a hundred. And these emails would take two or three hours to write. The first (psychotic) episode took up about nine months of our lives. Giulia was in the hospital for the first month and then when she was home, she was heavily medicated and going to sleep really early. So at night I would write these emails. Every little detail felt so essential. Her illness was like this mystery and I believed that if I was able to unlock some clue, then maybe we would be able to get out of what we were in.

When did you first realize these emails that you were writing would or could turn into a published story?

After her first episode, when Giulia got better, there was this huge gap between us. She thought, “Hey, I’m better, I don’t want to think about the serious heavy stuff, I just want to have fun.” And I was like, “You’re better, but now I need to feel bad; this was a hard nine months and I need someone to process it with.” At first, the primary goal was to write a story for Giulia so she could get a better sense of what the year had been like for me, to bridge that gap. Then some friends nudged me — and only after talking with Giulia — I submitted an essay to the New York Times and that got the process started.

How hard was it to relive some of those moments that you and Giulia experienced while you were writing, reviewing and editing this book?

There are some parts that I still can’t read without crying, especially the stuff that involves our son. I’m a full-time teacher, so I’d spend the day at school, then I would come home, pick up our kid, play with him, cook dinner and put him to bed. Then I had to psych myself up and go into the office and work on this for a few hours knowing that I had to relive some of the hardest moments I’ve gone through. There were some nights that I wasn’t up for it.

How does it feel to be on the other side of those hard writing days?

I feel like I put in the work to process what this (Giulia’s mental illness) meant for me and my life. And I think Giulia, in reading the book, in all its different iterations, the two of us put in the work to come together as couple after these traumatic hospitalizations. I look back and feel this was such a therapeutic and healing process for the both of us . . . As hard as it was, there’s no question it was worth it.

Do you have a message to those, at any age, who are working through mental illness, either themselves or as a caregiver to someone they love?

What I would say to people is twofold: First, I’ve become such a big believer in the impermanence of things. Especially for someone who is going through a bout of depression or who is feeling suicidal, those feelings, although they can be so all-consuming, they are not permanent . . . you will not feel that way forever. The other thing I would say, for someone on my side of the equation, as the caregiver, is how important it is to take care of yourself. I threw myself at trying to fix things and I got so drained I wasn’t being a help anymore — I wasn’t thinking as clearly as I needed to, I wasn’t as healthy or as rested as I needed to be. You never know how long or short caregiving is going to be, so you need to take care of yourself so you can be up for the challenge.