Bacteria may be behind mysterious illness cluster in Liberia
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say a contagious bacterial infection appears to be the cause of at least some cases in a mysterious outbreak in Liberia in West Africa.
The bacteria can cause dangerous meningitis brain infections and blood infections. It is spread through close contact with an infected person.
Twenty-eight people have gotten sick and 12 of them have died in the outbreak. Nearly all had attended a funeral in southeastern Liberia.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested samples from four people and found the bacteria, called Neisseria meningitidis (ye-SEER-ee-ah men-in-JIT-id-iss). The bacteria is a common cause of infection in parts of Africa.
The agency disclosed the results Monday, after sharing them with Liberian officials.
Ebola was initially suspected in the outbreak but was ruled out.
