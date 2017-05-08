Saskatoon to be headquarters for province health authority
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — The head office for Saskatchewan's new single provincial health authority is to be in Saskatoon.
The government says a number of locations were considered, but Saskatoon was chosen because it is centrally located.
It also says the city is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan and will be home to the new children's hospital when it is completed.
The Saskatchewan Party announced in January that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one provincial health authority by the fall.
The move has prompted an angry response from health-care unions worried about potential job losses and patient care.
The government says management and support services will continue to be located in Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and other major communities.
The name of the new provincial organization will be the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Health Minister Jim Reiter has said in the past that a single health authority will mean better co-ordination of services across the province and give the government control over how much officials will be paid.
The government on Monday said the potential savings from the amalgamation are estimated in the range of $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.
The health-care unions CUPE, SEIU-West and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union have been working together to present a proposal to the government that would limit the impact on patients.
The proposal says efficiencies could be found by having all three unions at the same bargaining table and potentially reaching the same contract agreement.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!