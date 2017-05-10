AHS puts three staff members on leave following probe into long-term care facility
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LACOMBE, Alta. — Three staff members have been placed on leave following an Alberta Health Services investigation into the quality of long-term care provided at a hospital in central Alberta.
AHS said in a statement released late Tuesday that the investigation at the Lacombe Hospital and Health Centre was launched after concerns were raised in March by Red Deer College nursing students completing their practicum at the facility.
The Wildrose party said the students' concerns included expired catheters, soiled sheets and overflowing garbage, improper sharing of medication, lack of proper medication training and management and lack of dementia care training.
AHS says it has placed three staff on leave and is also doing thorough health assessments of all 75 residents in long-term care at the facility, as well thoroughly cleaning the site, including all resident care areas, medication rooms, medication carts and tub rooms.
It is also doing physiotherapy and fall risk assessments on all residents and holding education sessions for all staff "to ensure they understand health service and accommodation standards for continuing care."
Brenda Huband, vice-president and chief health operations Officer for AHS Central zone, says actions have been taken to address the concerns.
“We take these concerns very seriously and we responded quickly with our investigation and audits with support from Alberta Health,” she said.
AHS says its review, which concluded last week, highlights the need to shift to a more resident and family-focused care model.
“It is best practice in continuing care to develop care plans with input from residents, their families if they choose, and a multi-disciplinary care team,” says Huband.
“Our care planning process should respect that this is their home and should take into account their desires about the care they want and need.”
(RD News Now)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!