Jessamyn Stanley sounds out all the noise and finds her own body positivity

Body positivity needs to be more than a “movement,” says Jessamyn Stanley. Movements get co-opted.

“As a person of colour, as a woman of colour, as a queer of colour, I understand that everything good that we make is just taken,” says the 29-year-old yoga teacher and author of the recently released book Every Body Yoga.

For Stanley, body positivity does not mean idolizing plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Irka Lawrence who, as beautiful and intelligent as they are, don’t exactly challenge traditional beauty standards. (“Irka has a six pack!”)

For the yogi, body positivity is a philosophy; a daily practice of telling yourself: “I’m OK today. Everything about me is OK. I don’t need to obsess over being different,” she explains.

“If you find that the way body positivity is being melted down is highly problematic,” Stanley says, “just continue to live in your truth of body positivity and f– that noise.

“(Eventually) it will just go away in the ways that everything dumb goes away.”.

It’s this focus on self-acceptance that has made Stanley one of Instagram’s fitness celebrities. Beginners who feel intimidated by yoga classes led by willowy instructors, and who don’t want to spend a fortune on expensive stretchy pants, see in Stanley someone who doesn’t pretend life is perfect and happy all the time.

With more than 300,000 Instagram followers and requests from fans on every single continent (except Antarctica) to come visit them, Stanley thinks part of her appeal is that she understands what it’s like to feel like an outsider.

“If I walk into a random class and by the grace of God nobody knows who I am, the people who are in the room are like, ‘that girl’s a beginner. She’s fat, she doesn’t know what she’s doing.’ That is how people think,” she says.

“That mentality, because I still experience it, I’m really sensitive to it. And that’s how every single person feels, not just larger-bodied people.”

In her book, Stanley offers illustrated how-to's on yoga poses and sequences. She also writes about her first brush with the practice, and what it was like growing up overweight and struggling to shed pounds in college.

She describes how her health-conscious and post-second-wave feminist mom cooked food she read about in “hippy dippy magazines” — kale smoothies, pilaf and chia seeds, before they were promoted as cool by bloggers. But when her mother suddenly got sick in 1995 she became bedridden for almost three years. Stanley’s “beloved papa bear” father had to work long hours to support the family, and that’s when she and her brother turned to high-sodium, high-calorie foods for comfort.

From that blue period in her family’s life, Stanley finds “the building blocks that became the bedrock of my yoga practice,” she writes in her book.

She thinks her fans are looking for someone who can recognize that life can be difficult.